Teen, 17, killed in single-vehicle rollover near Consort, Alta.

A truck pulling a trailer and skid steer rolled over Thursday morning, killing a teenager on Highway 41 near Consort, Alta.

RCMP officers responded to the single-vehicle rollover close to Township 325 around 9:36 a.m.

The driver and only truck occupant was declared dead at the scene and later identified as a male 17-year-old teen.

According to investigators, witnesses said the truck went off the road and an overcorrection caused it to roll.

Occupational Health and Safety is also investigating the incident.

The highway was closed for several hours as emergency crews cleared the scene.

Consort is around 300 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.