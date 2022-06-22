Teen airlifted to hospital after 'serious' crash near Grande Prairie

A crash northwest of Grande Prairie sent a 16-year-old to hospital in serious condition Tuesday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a crash between a water truck and a vehicle on Range Road 25 and Township Road 742.

RCMP said the teen driver of the vehicle was airlifted to hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the water truck was not hurt.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.