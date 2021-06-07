EDMONTON -- A 13-year-old boy faces charges of sexual assault in Fort McMurray.

The teen was arrested on June 3 and charged with one count of an indecent act and two counts of sexual assault.

According to Mounties, he is due in court on July 20.

He was not named by RCMP according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen is accused of assaulting two boys in Fort McMurray's Timberlea community.