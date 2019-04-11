

CTV Edmonton





A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after police found homemade explosives in a storage facility in Lloydminster.

Police received a tip about the storage facility, on the 6400 block of 66 Street in Lloydminster on April 2.

Explosives officers from Edmonton were brought in to help search the facility, and found chemicals used to make explosives.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Lloydminster, and additional chemicals were located.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with making an explosive substance. He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.