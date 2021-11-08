Teen charged in Fort McMurray stabbing
EDMONTON -
A Fort McMurray teen is accused of stabbing an employee Saturday night.
Wood Buffalo RCMP say they were called around 11:30 p.m. to a business downtown, where the assault had occurred.
The employee was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mounties found and charged a 17-year-old that night.
He will not be named according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He faces one count each of aggravated assault, theft under $5,000 and obstruction and was due in court on Monday.
