RCMP have laid charges against a teenaged boy, in connection to a fire that destroyed the Elks Lodge in Leslieville at the end of last year.

Back on December 29, 2017, at about 7 p.m., officers were called to the fire at the Elks Lodge in Leslieville.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building was destroyed. Investigators later determined the blaze was arson.

On Monday, RCMP said a 17-year-old male from Clearwater County was arrested. He has been charged with arson.