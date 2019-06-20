

CTV News Edmonton





A 15-year-old girl from the Swan River First Nation has been charged after a woman died following a residential trailer fire in April.

The fire broke out on April 23 at a trailer on the Swan River Reserve. An autopsy showed that she died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Police say the blaze was deliberately set.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with manslaughter, arson and disregard for human life.

She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Slave Lake on July 10.

Neither the name of the accused or the victim will be released.