A 17-year-old male has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 62-year-old man in Westlock.

Just after midnight on August 2, Mounties responded to a 911 call at a home where police say they found the man dead as a result of a gunshot wound.

RCMP say the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The teen is in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7. His name is not being released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are declining to name the victim and say an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.