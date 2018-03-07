A teenage boy, convicted in the assault of a worker at the Elk Island Youth Ranch in February, 2017, was sentenced in Edmonton Wednesday.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was one of two teenagers who planned to escape from the facility near Lamont in early February, 2017.

He attacked Heather Vanderzee, a 63-year-old worker at the facility.

Vanderzee was working alone at the time – and the teen pretended he wanted a hug before physically attacking her.

Many of the bones in Vanderzee’s face were shattered, and she suffered cuts to her cheek and neck. She is living with permanent brain injuries and has undergone a number of surgeries, including 92 titanium screws to keep her facial bones in place, and she has more surgeries to come.

The judge described the attack as “brutal”, but the teen was given a 24 month global sentence, instead of the maximum three year youth sentence. The judge said he took into account the boy’s significant cognitive deficiencies, his aboriginal heritage and his history in the child welfare system.

Two thirds of his sentence will be served in custody, the rest supervised in the community. He will also receive credit for the 13 months he has already spent in custody. He will then serve a year of probation under a number of conditions.

