Teen dead, 4 injured after rollover in northern Alberta

A 16-year-old boy is dead and four other teenagers are injured following an early-morning rollover near Wabasca, Alta.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Saturday on Mistassiniy Road, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The boy died on scene and four others were taken to hospital with "various injuries," police said. One teen remains in serious condition.

Officers were still investigating Tuesday and RCMP was unable to comment on possible factors in the crash.

Wabasca is about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.