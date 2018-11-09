A teenage girl has died after she was struck by a car as she crossed the street Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of 118 Avenue and 78 Street just before 1 p.m. after a traffic collision involving a pedestrian was reported.

Reports indicated the teenage pedestrian was crossing from the south side to the north side of 118 Avenue in a crosswalk controlled by a traffic light when she was hit by a car headed west – police said it’s believed the traffic lights at the time were green.

Paramedics treated and transported the pedestrian to hospital with light-threatening injuries. She died in hospital later that evening.

The 22-year-old driver of the car was not injured. Police said alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating and asked any witnesses of the collision to come forward and contact EPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).