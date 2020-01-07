Teen dies in hospital 2 weeks after crash
Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 8:56AM MST
EDMONTON -- A girl has died in hospital after a crash just south of Morinville last month.
The crash happened on Dec. 19 at the intersection of Township Road 554 and Range Road 252 around 2:45 a.m.
An SUV and car were involved in the collision.
There were five people in both vehicles, and they were all taken to hospital.
On Saturday, a 16-year-old girl who had been involved in the crash died in hospital from her injuries.
Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.