EDMONTON -- A girl has died in hospital after a crash just south of Morinville last month.

The crash happened on Dec. 19 at the intersection of Township Road 554 and Range Road 252 around 2:45 a.m.

An SUV and car were involved in the collision.

There were five people in both vehicles, and they were all taken to hospital.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old girl who had been involved in the crash died in hospital from her injuries.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.