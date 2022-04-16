Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school

A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.

Around 2:44 p.m. on April 8, EPS responded to a report of an assault outside the school. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with life-threatening injuries.

The teen was taken to hospital after police, fire rescue and EMS provided first aid on scene. He died Friday, police said.

The EPS homicide unit is taking over the investigation.

Police said that “a number of youth suspects have been identified and more information will be forthcoming.”

An autopsy is scheduled for April 20.

“This tragedy has affected so many, but this is not a time for anger or hatred – this is a time to grieve and heal as a community,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem.

“Our crime and trauma-informed support services team is working collaboratively with the Edmonton Public School Board to offer supports to anyone who has been impacted.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.