A teenager who attacked a youth ranch worker a year ago was found not guilty of attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Heather Vanderzee, 63, suffered serious injuries to her jaw, neck, nose, and eye when she was attacked by two teenagers while working alone at the Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch on February 4, 2017.

On Monday, the judge said the crown failed to prove the head injuries could have cost the victim her life.

The teenager, now 16, pleaded guilty to the lesser charges and gave testimony against his co-accused.

Vanderzee was not at court on Monday because she’s still suffering from the injuries she received during the attack.

The teenager will be sentenced for aggravated assault, various breaches and robbery of a truck on March 7.