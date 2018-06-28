Police in Camrose said a teenager died in a six vehicle collision on Highway 21 Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the collision, on Highway 21 at Township Road 474, at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Thursday a 16-year-old girl died and a number of others were injured in the crash.

Investigators believe three vehicles headed north had slowed for traffic ahead, as those vehicles had slowed to make a left turn.

A northbound truck collided with the line of vehicles from behind – some vehicles in the line ended up in the southbound lane; they were then struck by two vehicles headed south.

The deceased was a passenger in one of the vehicles in the line, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The three others in that vehicle were taken to hospitals in the area in serious condition.

Police said each of the other vehicles had one occupant; four of them were treated for a variety of non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP closed a section of Highway 21 as a result of the collision, the road was reopened early Thursday morning.

The investigation is still underway, no charges have been laid.

Camrose RCMP asked any witnesses to the collision who have not yet come forward to call 780-672-3341.