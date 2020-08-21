An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot near 139 Avenue and 42 Street on Thursday.

Around 9:15 p.m. Edmonton police received several complaints of an altercation between a group of males followed by a gunshot near Clareview Transit Centre.

The 18-year-old victim, who was later discovered by police, is expected to survive.

Police don’t have any suspects in custody and continue to investigate the incident.