Teen hospitalized after Clareview shooting
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 5:17PM MDT Last Updated Friday, August 21, 2020 5:20PM MDT
An 18-year-old man was shot in north Edmonton on Aug. 20, 2020.
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot near 139 Avenue and 42 Street on Thursday.
Around 9:15 p.m. Edmonton police received several complaints of an altercation between a group of males followed by a gunshot near Clareview Transit Centre.
The 18-year-old victim, who was later discovered by police, is expected to survive.
Police don’t have any suspects in custody and continue to investigate the incident.