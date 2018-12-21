

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton teen is using her Make-A-Wish opportunity to grant 300 other wishes this holiday season.

When she was 12, Sophia Ferris was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Today, she’s in remission—but hasn’t forgotten the experience.

So when Ferris was granted the big wish, she was immediately hit with inspiration: “The idea came to me and it was pretty clear what I wanted to do.”

With some help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Ferris made a care package for the oncology patients at the Stollery Children’s Hospital and the Cross Cancer Institute.

Inside each are some of the things she wished she had during her own battle: lotion “because the hospital is dirty and dry,” toothbrushes and toothpaste “for when you need to stay over,” and a grocery gift card “so when you get home you can get groceries and it’s a lot easier.”

Also included is a book full of tips for patients, written by Ferris.

“Drink more water for your energy, be around family and friends,” Ferris named as examples. “All these different things to help distract your mind and help you through it.”

“She’s taking circumstances that were beyond her control, something she struggled through, and she’s turning it into something she can use to benefit other people,” said Leanne Gullekson with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“I think that’s a lesson we can all learn from.”

Volunteers helped put together the 300 packages, which will be handed out in the New Year.

Ferris can’t wait: “It’s going to be a great feeling.”

With files from Timm Bruch