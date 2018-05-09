A teenager who was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run collision is now in stable condition, police said.

The Edmonton Police Service said the 15-year-old girl was crossing in a marked crosswalk on 38 Avenue and 31 Street when she was hit around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

At the time of the collision, police said the teen was sent to hospital with potentially life-threatening head injuries.

EPS said witnesses helped officers locate the driver who was arrested later that evening.

The 21-year-old man has now been charged with failure to stop at the scene of collision and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police said the suspect’s name is not being released because of mental health reasons.