EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Teen in stolen car pointed gun at police officer: EPS

    The Edmonton Police Association's flag can be seen in this undated file photo.

    A 16-year-old boy is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer from inside a stolen car.

    On Dec. 15 just after midnight, a police officer in an unmarked vehicle saw a stolen car with a stolen license plate driving near Warwick Road and 119 Street.

    Police say the driver of the stolen Toyota Matrix "ended up next to the unmarked police vehicle" and pointed a handgun at the officer inside.

    Additional police resources were called in, and the car was followed into Fort Saskatchewan where it crashed into a garage door of a home.

    The 16-year-old driver was arrested. Police said a loaded handgun was located in his waistband.

    The boy is facing 16 charges, including breach of a release order, pointing a firearm and flight from an officer.

    "Stolen vehicles are very dangerous for the public and for our officers," says TRAP Acting Staff Sgt. Ian Strom. “In this instance alone, a youth with no regard for public safety pointed a firearm at another motorist who happened to be a police officer.

    "We are grateful for the prompt actions of our responding officers who were able to take the suspect into custody." 

