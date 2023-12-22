Teen in stolen car pointed gun at police officer: EPS

A 16-year-old boy is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer from inside a stolen car.

On Dec. 15 just after midnight, a police officer in an unmarked vehicle saw a stolen car with a stolen license plate driving near Warwick Road and 119 Street.

Police say the driver of the stolen Toyota Matrix "ended up next to the unmarked police vehicle" and pointed a handgun at the officer inside.

Additional police resources were called in, and the car was followed into Fort Saskatchewan where it crashed into a garage door of a home.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested. Police said a loaded handgun was located in his waistband.

The boy is facing 16 charges, including breach of a release order, pointing a firearm and flight from an officer.

"Stolen vehicles are very dangerous for the public and for our officers," says TRAP Acting Staff Sgt. Ian Strom. “In this instance alone, a youth with no regard for public safety pointed a firearm at another motorist who happened to be a police officer.

"We are grateful for the prompt actions of our responding officers who were able to take the suspect into custody."