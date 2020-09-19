Advertisement
Teen killed in crash south of Fort Saskatchewan identified
Two teens were killed in a crash south of Fort Saskatchewan on Sept. 17 when their SUV collided with a truck, RCMP said. A third teen in their vehicle was seriously injured, and the driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries.
EDMONTON -- One of the victims of a deadly crash north of Edmonton on Thursday night has been identified.
The Salisbury Composite Sabres have identified the teenage boy killed in the crash as Keithan Peters.
The team made a post honouring Peters on Saturday.
According to police, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl from Sherwood Park were killed in the crash on Highway 21 near Township Road 542.
A 15-year-old girl from Fort Saskatchewan was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say a pickup truck headed northbound in the southbound lane hit the southbound SUV the teens were riding in.
The 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Police are hoping anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash will contact RCMP.