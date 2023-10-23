Teen killed in Monday morning crash in Rocky Mountain House

A 16-year-old girl is dead after a crash in central Alberta on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 11 north of 71 Avenue in Rocky Mountain House around 8:40 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

The 16-year-old girl and sole occupant of the first vehicle was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.

She has been identified as a resident of Rocky Mountain House.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Mounties say their initial investigation suggests the teen lost control of her vehicle and went into oncoming traffic.

The road was blocked for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Rocky Mountain House is about 230 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.