Teen killed in single-vehicle rollover in eastern Alta.

A 15-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle rollover near Lloydminster on Thursday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Township Road 512 near Islay, Alta.

When emergency crews arrived, the teen, who has been identified as a Vermillion resident, was declared dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old from Two Hills County and a 15-year-old also from Vermillion were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police are still investigating.

Islay is about 218 kilometres east of Edmonton.