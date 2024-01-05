Teen, man charged with firearm possession in northern Alberta

A teenager and a man are facing several firearm charges in Grande Prairie, Alta.

The RCMP stopped a vehicle going too fast in the Morgan Meadows area on Tuesday and found a loaded 9 mm handgun, pepper spray and bear spray inside.

Police then searched a home associated with the passenger and say they found 12 firearms, three BB guns, ammunition and more pepper and bear spray.

A 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man are facing several firearm-related charges.

They are scheduled to appear in court later this month.