The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said a man in his 40s had been charged, after a teenage girl was struck and killed in a crosswalk late Sunday night.

Family members have identified the deceased as Chloe Wiwchar, 16.

Her mother, Holly Lucier, posted a statement on Facebook Monday morning announcing her daughter’s death: “One of the brightest lights in my life has been taken from us.”

Police said Wiwchar was hit by a pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Sunday – she had been crossing Kingsway from the north side, in a crosswalk near Tower Road when she was hit by an eastbound truck.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and the girl was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene of the crash, but an off-duty EPS officer who had stopped to let the pedestrian cross witnessed the collision. The officer followed the truck after calling 911.

Police tracked the driver to the area of 108 Street, north of 107 Avenue, where he was arrested.

Shane Stevenson, 47, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, over 80 mg% causing death and hit and run causing death.

Wiwchar was in Grade 11 at Victoria School – CTV News has learned Edmonton Public Schools had sent out their Critical Incident Support Services team to Victoria School Monday morning.

The team is made up of social workers and psychologists to support schools following a tragic event affecting the school community – including supports in the classroom, through small groups, support for individuals and short-term counselling.