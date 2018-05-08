Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Teen pedestrian seriously hurt in hit and run collision
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 8:58PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 8, 2018 9:10PM MDT
A teen girl was struck by a vehicle in south east Edmonton Tuesday night.
City police say it appears the car struck the 15-year-old, around 7:00 p.m., in a marked crosswalk on 38 Avenue at 31 Street. She was sent to hospital with serious head injuries that are potentially life-threatening. The driver of the car fled the scene.
Police at the scene confirm that the suspect car was found abandoned at a nearby apartment building and say the driver has since been arrested.
More to come...