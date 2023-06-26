Teen pleads guilty in stabbing of fellow student at Pigeon Lake, Alta., school

A boy who stabbed a fellow student in the library of Pigeon Lake Regional School in April 2022 has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

The victim was 16 at the time, as was his attacker, who cannot be named publicly. He was arrested at the scene and was initially charged with attempted murder.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in a Wetaskiwin court last week.

The boy who was injured was stabbed in the stomach and airlifted to Edmonton, his mother said at the time. She believed the attack was over a $10 dispute.

In a Facebook post last week, she said her son "beat all odds and miraculously made a recovery and was back to dancing powwow a couple months later."

She told CTV News Edmonton Monday that she asked the Crown prosecutor not to put the guilty teen in jail because she fears he may come out "more troubled."

"We will be doing my victim impact statement at his sentencing. I'm done with reigniting this severe trauma we continue to go through," she wrote in a statement.

"I’m a very forgiving person and I don’t want to ruin their life like they did to ours," she said of the guilty teen and his family.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. in Wetaskiwin.

The school is located near the community of Falun, which is approximately 80 kilometres south of Edmonton.