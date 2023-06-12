Teen pleads guilty on lesser charge in the death of Karanveer Sahota

An 18-year-old woman accused in the death of an Edmonton high school student has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to probation.

She is one of seven people charged with murder in the killing of Karanveer Sahota, but one of six teens who had the charge later downgraded to manslaughter.

She cannot be named because she was 17 at the time of the attack.

On Monday afternoon, she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and was sentenced to one year of probation with conditions.

“I think this is not fair,” said Temenpreet Kaur, Sahota's cousin. “We are not happy.”

Sahota, 16, was stabbed last April outside of McNally High School. He died a week later in hospital.

The teen who pleaded guilty had her lawyer read a statement, where she took full responsibility for her actions. She apologized to the family, and said she was grateful to be getting a second chance.

Sahota’s family and several friends were in the courtroom.

A cousin read a victim impact statement on behalf of the family, where she described Sahota as smart and genuine, and says the family is broken.

“It felt good to know that she knew she did something wrong but the sentencing itself was difficult because we don’t think it was enough as a family,” Monica Binns said.

“She gets to proceed with her life while Karanveer unfortunately lost his life.”

Five other youths are facing manslaughter charges, while one is accused of second-degree murder.

Their court dates are set for the end of this year and next spring. They cannot be identified because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“We just want to see justice served. I get the youth criminal justice system is set on rehabilitation and getting youth back in society but what about the victims?" Binns asked.

"We will forever wonder what Karanveer would have looked like, what would he have done with this life.”

A publication ban is in effect for the role the teen played in the killing as the other trials are still pending.