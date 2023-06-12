Teen pleads guilty on lesser charge in the death of Karanveer Sahota

A memorial for Karanveer Sahota, 16, outside of McNally High School in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton) A memorial for Karanveer Sahota, 16, outside of McNally High School in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island