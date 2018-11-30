

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A teenager found guilty in the killings of two Mac’s Store employees was sentenced to three years Friday, but will only serve a few more weeks behind bars because of time already served.

The youth—unidentified because he is a minor—was 13 years old at the time of the 2015 killings.

The judge agreed to a joint submission made by the crown and the defence: the maximum youth sentence for a manslaughter charge, or three years.

When asked if the now 16-year-old had something to say to the families of victims Karanpal Bhangu and Ricky Cenabre, he said, “I’m truly sorry for what I did. I’m trying to change.”

Cenabre’s family later said they were disappointed with the sentence.

“I’m actually speechless about it. For us, it’s so unfair,” said the victim’s son, Jon Cedric Cenabre.

“Even though I know he changed. But the thing is you can’t undo the past for us. I lost my dad.”

The youth was sentenced to three years for manslaughter, to be served concurrently with two years for armed robbery.

He also has a five-year weapons prohibition and has to submit his DNA.

The court heard the teen has started rehabilitation.

He’ll be released Dec. 14 and spent three days doing community service.

On Dec. 18, 2015, the two convenience store employees were shot to death during separate armed robberies.

The teen was convicted of a second manslaughter charge earlier this month.

With files from Nahreman Issa