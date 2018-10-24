The defence lawyer representing the teenager involved in the killings of two Mac’s convenience store clerks in 2015 argues the Crown failed to prove he committed first-degree murder.

The teenager, who was 13 years old at the time and cannot be identified, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Karanpal Bhangu, on December 18 at approximately 3:30 at the Mac’s in the area of 32 Avenue and 82 Street.

The Crown argues that after Bhangu’s death, the minor had to know “that the second robbery would unfold in the same way.”

About 15 minutes later, police were called to a Mac’s on 108 Street and 61 Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the teenager blocking the exit to the till and pushing the victim, Ricky Cenabre, back in towards the other two men: Laylin Delorme, who was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder last June, and Colton Steinhauer, who is still awaiting trial.

His lawyer argues it was not first-degree murder because the teenager was outside by the time Cenabre was shot.

The judge will decide what he will be convicted with November 16.

With files from Dan Grummett