Teen sexually assaulted at Edmonton encampment, police believe there may be more victims

A 21-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with incidents at two Edmonton homeless camps and police believe there may be additional victims.

On Monday, Jeremiah Savard was arrested and charged with five criminal offences connected to a sexual assault that took place the same day at an encampment in the area of 103 Street and 98 Avenue.

Savard allegedly assaulted a teen at knifepoint in his tent.

Police say the teen was not a resident of the encampment.

Savard is accused of sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, unlawful confinement and escaping lawful custody.

Police say his DNA profile was also recently linked to the sexual assault of a woman on Nov. 17, 2023, at an encampment at 111 Avenue and 82 Street.

He has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault in connection with that attack.

Savard remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

Anyone who may have had sexual contact with Savard is encouraged to seek medical assistance by contacting their primary care physician to arrange for confidential testing by booking a confidential appointment with the Edmonton STI clinic by calling 1-855-945-6700 ext. 2, or by calling Health Link 811.

Anyone with information about Savard is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.