Teen sons, ex-husband testify at trial of Alberta soldier accused of trying to kill kids in house fire
A Canadian soldier accused of trying to kill her children by setting fire to her CFB Edmonton home in 2015 was back in court Wednesday.
The woman - who cannot be identified under a publication ban to protect the kids - is being tried on two counts of arson and three counts of attempted murder. She pleaded not guilty to all charges at the start of the trial on Monday.
Wednesday morning, the woman’s ex-husband testified their relationship was very difficult.
“My kids were scared of me because they had been told I would hurt them,” the father of the couple's three children recalled.
He told court he was helping with the north Saskatchewan wildfires on July 20, 2015, testifying he was nowhere near the children or his estranged ex-wife when the blaze broke out at CFB Edmonton.
At the time of the fire, the kids were living with their mother. They now live with their father in Edmonton.
Right before the blaze, the woman and her three children went to the West Edmonton Mall on July 17, 2015. On Wednesday, the eldest son - now 17 years old - said his mom took the three kids to Galaxyland amusement park and the Build-A-Bear store. They stayed at the Fantasyland hotel.
He testified his mother had a thick envelope filled with what he believes was $10,000 in cash, and after their trip to the mall, she asked him to put it in a post office box at a gas station.
The eldest son said after they returned home, his mom gave each child NyQuil.
According to the teenager, they played video games and watched movies in his mother's room before going to bed.
Before going to sleep in the accused's room, the 17-year-old said his mother “told us she loved us and that we’ll never have to see him again.”
He told court he believed his mom was referring to his father.
After going to sleep, the eldest son said he woke up to smoke in the house. He testified his mom told them the smoke was from the wildfires, so he and his younger brother closed the windows.
“It kept on getting smokier, and she just said, 'Put a pillow or a blanket over your mouth,'” the 17-year-old told court.
He said he went downstairs and found smoke coming out of the basement door. When he opened it, he said he saw a red glow. He alleges his mother told him to go back upstairs.
After finding his brother in his room, the now 17-year-old said he and his brother were able to poke a hole in the window screen and go out onto the roof. Neighbours helped the family escape.
NEW DETAILS NOT GIVEN TO MILITARY POLICE
During cross-examination, defence counsel Curtis Steeves brought up the eldest's past statements, saying Wednesday's details had never been brought up before.
When defence counsel asked him about lying when speaking to military police, the teen said he didn't "prepare to lie but just didn't tell the truth."
Steeves argued at the time of making those statements, the eldest son believed his father was the one responsible for the fire.
The 17-year-old agreed, telling the court, "When you've been told that your whole life, you start to believe it," — referring to his mother's thoughts on his father.
Court heard from the middle child, now 16 years old, in the afternoon. He similarly recounted the stay at the Fantasyland hotel but testified they went straight home afterwards.
In his recollection, the teen said his mother gave each sibling NyQuil as a precaution since the youngest had food poisoning.
When asked if his mother said anything before heading to bed, he told the court, "The only conversation I remember is her telling me, 'We would never have to see our dad again.'
The teen, who was eight years old at the time of the fire, told the court he doesn't recall much of what happened that night.
He remembered waking up to smoke and his mother telling them to go back to bed.
Later he woke up a second time and went to his room, opened a window and climbed to the home's roof, where he started screaming for help, the teen said.
During cross-examination, Steeves argued that the now teen was not feeling well and was given the medication by his mother to help.
The defence also brought up how during past interviews, the teen said he was awoken by stomping, not smoke.
Steeves asked if it was possible that he woke up and tried to find his brother in the basement, to which the teen replied, "maybe."
The trial continues Thursday, with the youngest child set to take the stand. It is expected to last 10 days.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Are video games good for kids' brains or bad for them? New research suggests the answer is 'neither'
A small new study has found that neither the frequency of daily gaming reported by pre-teen children nor the specific video game genres they chose to play were linked with their performance on a standardized cognitive tests.
Canada deploys military assessment team to Turkiye after earthquake
Canada deployed a disaster assessment team to Turkey on Wednesday in the wake of a devastating earthquake that's killed thousands, as the federal government faced criticism that the window to help with rescue efforts was closing.
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
Alphabet shares dive after Google AI chatbot Bard flubs answer in ad
Alphabet Inc. lost US$100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle, feeding worries that the Google parent is losing ground to rival Microsoft.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
Indigo payment systems, online store down after 'cybersecurity incident'
Indigo's payment systems and online store are down after a 'cybersecurity incident,' the company announced on Wednesday evening.
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Tyre Nichols documents: Officer never explained stop to him
The officer who pulled Tyre Nichols from his car before police fatally beat him never explained why he was being stopped, newly released documents show, and emerging reports from Memphis residents suggest that was common.
Calgary
-
Man charged in fatal May incident that threw victim from vehicle
A man has been charged in relation to a May 2022 single-vehicle collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Calgary soccer star survives earthquake – but worried for teammates
Calgary soccer star Sam Adekugbe is working with the Red Cross, urging Canadians to donate to quake relief.Adekugbe plays professionally in Turkiye, for Hatayspor, in the devastated city of Antakya.
-
'Almost a spiritual connection': Dozens gather in Kananaskis for blind and visually impaired ski event
More than 70 people are in Kananaskis for this year's event, which brings together skiers from across Canada, the U.S. and a few visitors from Norway and the U.K.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing his wife appears in court
A man accused of killing his wife made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
-
'I lost all my friends': Saskatoon couple coping with loss of family and friends in Turkiye
A Saskatoon couple is left feeling powerless to help their family and friends dig out of the rubble following the two major earthquakes in Turkiye on Monday.
-
Sask. and Manitoba residents contributed the least to investments in 2022: Survey
A survey from TD Bank reveals Saskatchewan and Manitoba have the highest number of people in the country who didn’t contribute to their investments last year.
Regina
-
Regina city council votes to remove Leblanc from Community Safety and Well-being committee board
Regina city council voted to remove Ward 6 coun. Dan Leblanc from the board of the Community Safety and Well-being committee.
-
'Why would I hurt my own son?': Regina manslaughter trial hears father's interview with police
In a police interview that occurred shortly after the death of a three-month-old Regina baby, the boy's father, Catlin Goodwill, denied wrongdoing. Video of the interview was played during Goodwill's manslaughter trial, bringing many in the courtroom to tears.
-
Regina family wants 3-year-old son’s mobility jeep returned after taken from garage
A three-year-old boy is hoping he will soon have his favourite toy back at home.
Atlantic
-
Texas low will bring mix of rain and snow to Maritimes Thursday and Friday
A Texas low will bring a mix of precipitation into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
Health-care care package: Maritime provinces still digesting details of Ottawa's funding announcement
The number-crunching continues a day after the premiers sat-down with the prime minister to talk about health-care funding.
Toronto
-
Ontario lawyer facing discipline after filing $229-million lawsuit against sugar baby he was 'obsessed' with
An Ontario lawyer who filed a $229-million lawsuit against his former “sugar baby” for alleged fraud had his case dismissed after the court found he'd become "obsessed" with the young woman when she attempted to end their arrangement.
-
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over his grass
The grass in front of Frank Leone’s home has created a turf war with the City of Toronto.
-
Ontario woman’s family missed birth of her child due to visitor visa delays
It’s been over a year since Faith Emenike filled out an application in hopes that her family would be able to visit her in Canada as she gave birth to her first child—but all she’s heard is radio silence.
Montreal
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
-
'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
-
Chateauguay's snowbanks remain uncleared in row between mayor, blue collar workers
Chateauguay is still digging out from all the recent snow – but the mayor is underwater due to a municipal spat. The South Shore city’s mayor, Eric Allard, called in trucks from the private sector to help after blue-collar workers refused to work evenings and weekends to get the job done.
Ottawa
-
Employees, vendor speak out about abrupt Highbridge Construction closure
The abrupt closure of Ottawa-based Highbridge Construction is having a ripple effect on everyone from homeowners and employees to contractors who say they're owed thousands of dollars.
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
-
Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.
Kitchener
-
'It’s horrific': Community honours Karen Cunningham after Woodstock police call her death suspicious
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
-
'I can’t even tell you how devastating it was': Equine herpes kills several horses at Wellington County farm
More than 20 horses are in quarantine and several have died at a farm in Wellington County, after ten were infected with equine herpes last month.
-
'It's a different level': KW Titans hopefuls hit the court as tryouts get underway
The KW Titans are preparing to hit the court for another season of hooping it up, and while some players are a slam dunk, others are looking to earn a spot on the team.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. family in shock as workplace fatality case dismissed over trial delays
A grieving family in Noelville, Ont., is reeling after a judge dismissed a trial connected to a 2019 workplace fatality involving a close family member.
-
Here are the prize winners in the Ultimate Dream Home draw
The wait is over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts pulled the names of the prize winners Wednesday afternoon.
-
Former Sudbury police officer charged with sexual assault, exploitation
In a case that dates to 2007, Wayne Foster, a former police officer in Sudbury, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.
Winnipeg
-
Property tax and fee increases part of Winnipeg's proposed budget for 2023
For the first time with Mayor Scott Gillingham at the helm of Winnipeg City Hall, a new proposed budget has been tabled for 2023.
-
Plan to redevelop U of M-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
-
'We want justice': Lawsuit claims feds owe $11 billion to Treaty 1 First Nations
An annual $5 payment to members of seven First Nations has remained the same for more than 150 years, but one man is hoping to change that. Zongidaya Nelson is suing the federal government for $11 billion, or whatever amount is determined by the court, on the behalf of his Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, and the six other First Nations in Manitoba that signed Treaty 1 in 1871.
Vancouver
-
B.C. watchdog investigating death of off-duty police officer in Langley
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called to Langley to probe the death of an off-duty police officer Wednesday afternoon.
-
BC SPCA calling for help amid influx of unwanted pandemic-bred pups
A spike in unwanted pandemic-bred puppies has the BC SPCA calling for help.
-
Calls growing to send top Vancouver SAR team to Turkiye for earthquake relief
Members of the Turkish-Canadian community are wondering why Vancouver's top search and rescue team has yet to be deployed to Turkiye to assist with earthquake relief.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health disputes B.C. doctor's claims that suspension is in retaliation to public criticism
A Port Hardy, B.C., doctor was temporarily barred from practicing emergency medicine in the Island Health region the same day he publicly called for the resignation of a senior Island Health leader.
-
83-year-old busted travelling 100 km/h in school zone on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they were in "disbelief" when they saw a senior driving more than 100 km/h through a school zone in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
-
CRD hiring workers from B.C. mainland to help with recycling pickup delays
Residents of Greater Victoria have been contending with frequent recycling pickup delays, and now the Capital Regional District (CRD) is looking at ways to offset the service disruptions.