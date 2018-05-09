A teenager is now facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection to a 2017 homicide.

Edmonton police said the 17-year-old turned himself in to an RCMP detachment in the province Tuesday.

The teenager is accused of fatally stabbing Joshua Gilbert Barnes, 18, on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

At the time, police said officers were called to a parking lot in Kensington Crossing after a passerby found two males with "obvious signs of trauma."

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has now been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery using a prohibited firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, firearm in a motor vehicle and disguised with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

The suspect’s name is not being released because he is a minor.