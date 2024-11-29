EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Teenage boy accused of stealing $15K in merchandise from Alberta cannabis shop

    An RCMP detachment sign. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News) An RCMP detachment sign. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News)
    A teenager is facing charges after thousands of dollars in merchandise was stolen from a cannabis store robbery east of Edmonton.

    Mounties were called to the store on the city's south side in the early morning hours of Nov. 26.

    Police say the store was broken into and approximately $15,000 worth of items were stolen.

    The same day, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of 49 Avenue, where they recovered items stolen from the store.

    A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested.

    The teen has been charged with:

    • break and enter;
    • possession of stolen property over $5,000;
    • three counts of fail to comply with release order; and
    • five counts of fail to comply with probation.

    The teen was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3 in Lloydminster.

