A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in the Kirkness School field.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 30 Street and 151 Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Police received reports that a group of five teenagers was being chased by a vehicle in the field when the victim was hit by the vehicle.

The driver left the scene in the vehicle before police arrived.

Police are searching for an older model red vehicle, which witnesses say was driven by an Indigenous man with tattoos on his face.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools says the incident didn't involve any of their students, but they will be sending a letter home to parents letting them know about the incident.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.