Teenage girl charged with abusing animal in Grande Prairie
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 4:44PM MST
A Grande Prairie teenage girl has been charged with a abusing an animal.
The 14-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal after RCMP received complaints over a social media video showing the alleged abuse.
The animal was not injured, RCMP said.
The 14-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.