RCMP northeast of Edmonton are on the scene of a fatal highway collision between a school bus and a semi-tractor Wednesday morning.

Redwater RCMP said the collision, on Opal Road and Township Road 594, took place at about 8 a.m.

A spokesperson for Aspenview Public Schools confirmed officials were aware of the collision. CTV News has learned the bus was on the way to Thorhild Central School at the time.

An emergency responder confirmed to CTV News at the scene that one individual had died in the crash.

Alberta Health Services confirmed to CTV News a teenage female was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

AHS said 14 patients were assessed at the scene, none of the patients required treatment or transport to hospital.

STARS Air Ambulance was called at 8:16 a.m., but a spokesperson said the crew was stood down before reaching the scene.

As a result of the crash, traffic on Opal Road was re-routed for several hours, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

