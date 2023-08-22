Teenage pedestrian in critical condition following north Edmonton collision

Edmonton police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon collision on the city's north end that saw a teenage girl sent to hospital in critical condition.

Officers at 2:45 p.m. arrived at the scene of the collision between the 15-year-old pedestrian and a Chevrolet Silverado truck at 117 Avenue and 97 Street.

Reports to police said the truck was travelling in one of two southbound lanes on 97 Street while a transit bus was stopped in the other lane at 117 Avenue. They said the girl was walking across 97 Street on the north side of the intersection when she was hit.

Paramedics treated her on scene and took her to hospital in critical condition. The male driver of the truck remained on scene with police.

Edmonton police's major collision investigations team has taken over the case.

Police have not yet laid charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at pstips.com/250.