Teenage pedestrian in critical condition following north Edmonton collision

Edmonton police on the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, on 117 Avenue at 97 Street. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton police on the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, on 117 Avenue at 97 Street. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)