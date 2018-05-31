An Ardrossan teenager is being remembered as a “great kid” who loved gaming and electronics, and as a result of this passion, students at his former school will soon benefit with new electronic equipment.

Tristan Tice-Kidson was involved in a fatal collision on Highway 16 Tuesday. He was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Tice-Kidson was driving with three of his friends who were injured in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle also died.

Tice-Kidson’s grandfather, Wayne Tice, sent CTV News a statement, saying his grandson will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

“Tristan was a great kid that was loved and respected by all that knew him. He was hardworking and loved life,” he said.

Tice-Kidson is known for wearing pyjama pants with white shoes and a white hat.

His grandfather said to honour him, they will be accepting donations to buy electronics for Ardrossan Junior Senior High School.

Donations will be accepted at Tice-Kidson’s memorial on Saturday, June 9 at Park Place Funeral Home in Sherwood Park.