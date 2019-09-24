EDMONTON -- A 17-year-old old boy is dead and a 16-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in a highway south of Edmonton Saturday morning.

Mounties responded to a crash between a car and pickup truck on Highway 795, just north of Highway 53, at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The southbound car crossed the centre line and hit the northbound pickup, RCMP said.

The two teenagers were airlifted to hospital, police said. The 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

The 54-year-old driver and lone occupant of the truck was examined on scene and released.

No charges are anticipated, police said.