Teenager killed in crash south of Edmonton
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:52AM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 17-year-old old boy is dead and a 16-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in a highway south of Edmonton Saturday morning.
Mounties responded to a crash between a car and pickup truck on Highway 795, just north of Highway 53, at approximately 6:30 a.m.
The southbound car crossed the centre line and hit the northbound pickup, RCMP said.
The two teenagers were airlifted to hospital, police said. The 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries Sunday.
The 54-year-old driver and lone occupant of the truck was examined on scene and released.
No charges are anticipated, police said.