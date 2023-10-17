Teens aged 13 to 16 charged in 'violent assault' in Leduc

Four teens have been charged after what police are calling a "violent assault" in Leduc.

Police were called to a parking lot in the area of 50 Street and Corinthia Drive around 12:10 p.m. on Monday for the assault.

A victim was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Four teens between the ages of 13 and 16, all residents of Leduc, have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The teens, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on Nov. 10.