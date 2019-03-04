Two teens have been arrested by RCMP after allegedly shooting at a home on Samson First Nation Saturday evening.

RCMP were called around 9:30 p.m. about a rural home being shot at from a vehicle. Officials later learned a second rural Samson home had been shot at in regards to the original emergency call.

The vehicle used by the shooters, which was identified by witnesses, was later determined to be stolen when police found it abandoned.

After leaving behind the vehicle, the suspects had stolen another from Ermineskin First Nation.

They were spotted in Wetaskiwin by RCMP later that night and attempted to flee.

When their vehicle got stuck in snow, both teens attempted to run away. The 17-year-old male was arrested on foot, while the 16-year-old was found in a home near Poplar Grove.

A 30-06 rifle and magazine was found in the vehicle.

RCMP police dog services, air services and the flight operations unit had all been asked to assist in the location of the teen boys.

They face multiple counts related to the use and possession of firearms and stolen vehicles