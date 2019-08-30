An Edmonton radio station is helping students start the new school year off right.

The announcement was made Friday morning on Yukon, McCord & RyMy's Worst Show Ever on 100.3 The Bear.

The station is asking schools and teachers to submit their funding requests to the Bear's Children's Fund. They will continue to take requests for this special project through the long weekend.

"Get it touch with us and tell us what you need," Scott McCord said during Friday's show.

Requests can be emailed to Yukon@thebearrocks.com

The Bear's Children's Fund raises money throughout the year for a variety of causes and people in Edmonton. More than $3 million has been donated since the fund was established in 1992.