TELUS customers calling 911 may not hear the operator: EPS

The Edmonton Police Service says TELUS Mobility customers trying to dial 911 are having difficulties hearing the operators.

On Monday afternoon, EPS says operators can hear the callers, and will call them back if the issue occurs.

TELUS customers are encouraged to continue to call 911 if an emergency situation arises.

The 911 dispatch centre is working with TELUS to resolve the issue.

As of 6 p.m., EPS said the issues had been resolved.