EDMONTON -- TELUS mobile customers in Alberta are currently not able to call 9-1-1.

An emergency alert was issued in Red Deer Wednesday morning informing residents they would have to use other means to report an emergency if they were a customer with the telecom company.

“Telus has informed The City of Red Deer of an outage that is impacting the ability of TELUS MOBILE CUSTOMERS to contact 9-1-1. This outage is impacting TELUS MOBILITY CUSTOMERS across the province,” the alert reads.

“These customers will not be able to dial 9-1-1 from anywhere in Alberta at this time.”

The issue is not affecting landlines, or other mobile customers.

Red Deer residents were advised to call for help from police, fire or ambulance from a landline, or head to a detachment.

It is unknown what is causing the issue, but TELUS is said to be working on a fix.

Alerts for other areas of the province were popping up as well. A full map of active alerts in Alberta can be found online.