EDMONTON -- TELUS says it has resolved a network outage that briefly affected its mobile services in parts of Alberta on Tuesday.

"Earlier, we experienced an equipment failure that caused service disruptions in parts of Western Canada. Our team quickly identified the outage & restored services within an hour," the telecommunications company said on Twitter.

The City of Red Deer also confirmed 911 service had been restored.

9-1-1 service has been restored for all customers. If you are experiencing any issues, contact your service provider directly. https://t.co/7QRa2nBfe1 — The City of Red Deer (@CityofRedDeer) March 31, 2020

Throughout the morning, a map of the outages showed impacts in southern, central and northern Alberta, including the Edmonton and Calgary areas. Services down included texting, calling and data.

Major outage of Telus Mobility in Red Deer Alberta.Second time in a week. — Tom Quiggin (@TomTSEC) March 31, 2020

@TELUSsupport @TELUS We are experiencing outage in Northern Alberta too. Making #workingfromhome pretty tough right now. — Shayne Grieve (@ShayneGrieve) March 31, 2020

At 10:20 a.m., Alberta Emergency Alert made note of the outage and warned TELUS users they "may have difficulty" calling 911 from their cell phones.

At 11 a.m., TELUS said service had been restored and apologized to customers.

"We know how critical connectivity is for our customers and we apologize for the service interruption."

Last Wednesday, TELUS Mobility's service was down in Red Deer, prompting the same warning from Alberta Emergency Alert.