EDMONTON -- Allowed, again, to welcome visitors under Stage 2 of Alberta's reopening plan, TELUS World of Science Edmonton is reopening for the summer.

“We are thrilled to safely welcome guests back into the science centre this summer,” said Alan Nursall, CEO and president, in a press release.

Staring Canada Day, the attraction will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

TWOSE, which will also be celebrating its 37th anniversary this year, is unveiling “Expedition: Dinosaur,” a new exhibit that promises to take visitors through an immersive, life-like experience into the prehistoric creatures that once roamed the earth.

IMAX screenings will also return. In line with the prehistoric theme, visitors can watch a film exploring the lives of creatures who spent their time in ancient Antarctic forests and swamps.

TWOSE will also reopen shows at its planetarium, Zeider Dome. Among the returning experiences will be “Laser DAFT PUNK,” a show created to honour the electronic music career of the iconic French duo.

The centre held an exhibit in July 2020 featuring the science behind the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Collection, but closed later in November due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

An exclusive event for members will be held on June 30.