EDMONTON -- Edmonton's string of afternoons above zero ended on Tuesday.

But a new streak starts today with temperatures set to climb 3 to 5 degrees above freezing.

Wind should be relatively light (10-15 km/h) and we'll get some sun breaking through the clouds.

All in all, a beautiful late February day.

AND... tomorrow looks even warmer with a morning temperature in the -5 range and a high of 7 or 8 degrees.

The warmth continues through Friday and then keep an eye on Saturday.

A low pressure system is set to drive across Central Alberta producing snow.

Just north of that system, we have the potential for several cm of snow and the exact location of that heavy snow won't be known for a few more days.

So...snow in Edmonton Saturday is "LIKELY". Heavy snow in Edmonton Saturday is "POSSIBLE".

More details in the coming days.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 4

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -1

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 7

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Risk of heavy snow.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -2