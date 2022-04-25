Temporary shared-use paths return to Edmonton streets

Temporary shared-use paths the City of Edmonton is calling Summer Streets are back.

City crews began to install the first of three Summer Streets on Monday at Victoria Park Road on Monday.

The city will also install mobility lanes on parts of Saskatchewan Drive and 104 Street in early May.

"If we have learned from the pandemic is that people want to be outside to enjoy what the city has to offer. So having a more safer, more wider sidewalk, shared pathways allow people to feel more comfortable walking around," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

"We want people to get out there, we want people to get active, we want people to enjoy spring and summer, and cycle around our neighbourhoods.Just be with each other…and I think that's more important now that we're coming out of the pandemic and we haven't had that human connection for a long time, and I think it's more important that we create those interactions."

Summer Streets will remain in place into the fall.