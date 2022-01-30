Tennis on the ice at Lynnwood Community League

Ice tennis being played at the Lynnwood Community League. Sunday Jan. 30, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton) Ice tennis being played at the Lynnwood Community League. Sunday Jan. 30, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

North Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North's most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans steps to show its commitment to its Asian allies.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island