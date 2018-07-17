Soon-to-be Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is one step closer to signing with the Edmonton Eskimos.

TSN’s Dave Naylor reports that Owens’ agent activated a 10-day window for his client to try and sign a deal with the Eskimos – the CFL team that holds his negotiation rights.

I asked player agent Jason Staroszik if T.O. Is serious about playing in the CFL. Here is what he said: “Absolutely 100 per cent. He still feels like he has some football years left in him. He just loves the game and wants to get back to playing whether it’s the CFL or NFL.” — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 17, 2018

The Eskimos can now offer a contract to Owens or release him.

The team placed Owens on its negotiation list June 19.

An Eskimos team rep would not comment on the reports, saying they do not discuss details regarding negotiation list players.

The simplest way to understand the T.O./Esks situation is this: The @EdmontonEsks wouldn’t have put him on their neg list if they weren’t interested in signing him. And T.O. wouldn’t have kicked-started the 10-day window if he wasn’t interested in coming to the CFL. #CFL #Esks — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 17, 2018

The 44-year-old played his last NFL game in 2010. Last month, Owens posted a video where he ran 40-yard dashes in 4.44 and 4.43 seconds.

Owens made six Pro Bowlteams and caught 153 touchdowns in his 15-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Owens will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on August 4, but has said he will not attend the ceremony.

With files from TSN